October 26, 1933-February 28, 2020

MOLINE -- Elizabeth Schrempf, 86, of Moline, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Elizabeth was born October 26, 1933, in Moline, the daughter of Arthur and Evelyn (Wood) Kaiser. She married F.J. “Buzz” Schrempf on February 23, 1952, in Moline. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2005.

Elizabeth was a member of Sacred Heart Church and a life member of Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley. She enjoyed golfing, watching her Chicago Cubs and was very patriotic.

Survivors include her children, Kristine Hunstad (Jimmy Doss), Diamondhead, Miss., and John “Chipper” (Deanna) Schrempf, Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, David Burke, Kristin Glass, AJ Baker, Andy Baker, Alicia Schaeffer, John Keig III, Joseph Keig, Ashley Clement, Amanda Schrempf and Michael Schrempf and a sister, Jeanice Rich, Milan.