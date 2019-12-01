February 26, 1938-November 26, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Ella Mae Faranda, 81, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Manor Care, Utica Ridge.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Ella Mae's life will take place at a later date.

Ella was born on February 26, 1938, in Hale, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard Ralph and Frances (Wooder) France.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ella had been employed as a receptionist at Handicapped Development Center. She was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Davenport. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and loved caring for all children, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to honor her memory include, daughter, Kay (Hal) Freeman, Davenport; granddaughter, Jennifer (Joseph Byrne) Simpson; grandson, Jeremy Freeman, Davenport; great grandchildren, Kayla Kinkaid, Gavin Kinkaid, Kyan Simpson, Gabriel Freeman, Zane Simpson, Emily Simpson, and Autumn Simpson; siblings, Donald (Pauline) France, Davenport, Ronald (Arlene) France, New Jersey, Shirley (Richard) Toyne, North Liberty, and Robert (Kim) France, Davenport.