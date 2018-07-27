September 30, 1937-July 24, 2018
INVERNESS, Fla. — Ellamae Mangels, 80, of Inverness, Florida, and formerly of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Senior Star in Davenport.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Center for Active Seniors in Davenport.
Ellamae was born September 30, 1937 in Muscatine, the daughter of Herman and Vera (Jones) Sissel, and was a graduate of Durant High School. She was united in marriage to Richard W. “Dick” Mangels in Pleasant Prairie, Iowa, on October 5, 1957.
Ellamae was a switchboard operator for many years, first with Northwestern Bell and later with AT&T, retiring in April of 2000.
She enjoyed sewing and was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed walking daily for many years. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered fondly by her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dick; her daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Chris Johnson of Davenport and Denise and Steve Rusk of Bettendorf; her grandsons, Brandon Reyes of Bettendorf and Tyler (Ambrea) Reyes of Rolla, Missouri; and her great-granddaughter, Sofia.
Ellamae was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Estabrook-Voelpel.
