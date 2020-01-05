November 5, 1935-December 20, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Ellen M. Airgood, 84, of Davenport, passed away on December 20, 2019, at her home.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, January 10, 2020, at The Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at noon in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ellen was born on November 5, 1935, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Lathrop) Fields. She married Duane Russell Airgood on October 16, 1952, and they celebrated 48 years of marital bliss together.

Ellen enjoyed playing bingo, board games and penny poker. She mainly loved spending time with her family, whether it was traveling with them, camping or simply enjoying their presence in the moment.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Wheeler; sons, Duane R. Airgood Jr., Charles (Christine) Airgood and Richard Airgood; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, all of Davenport; brothers, George, Richard and Robert; and sister-in-law, Kitty Airgood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 1 son, 2 sisters and 1 brother.