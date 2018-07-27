Ellen Masson

October 15, 1938-July 23, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Ellen K. Epkes Masson, 79, of Rock Island, died Monday, July 23, 2018, at St. Anthony's Care & Rehabilitation, Rock Island.
Private graveside services will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Robert Young Mental Health Center.
The former Ellen Kate Roehricht was born October 15, 1938, in Stralsund, Germany, the daughter of Fritz and Kate (Schwarz) Roehricht. She married Fred Epkes on September 4, 1960.
She enjoyed dancing, music, reading, needlework, and crocheting.
Ellen is survived by four children, Renate (Chuck) Lee of Bettendorf, Randy (Jo) Epkes of Davenport, Greg (Attilia Sawyer) of Maryland, Epkes of Portland, Oregon, and Tim (Christine) Epkes of Kearneysville, West Virginia; grandchildren, Nickolas Hostens of Portland, Zachary Hostens, Austin and Eric Lee, all of Davenport, and Mahkenna of Bettendorf, Lindsey Epkes of Eldridge, Alec Epkes of Moline, Drake Epkes of Iowa City, Sawyer and Olivia Epkes, both of Portland, and Brittany and Katie Epkes of West Virginia; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Hans (Dorothy) Roehricht of Lake Forest, California, and Fritz John Roehricht of Eddelak, Germany; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; and a daughter, Heidi Epkes.
