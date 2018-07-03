October 24, 1916-June 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ellene (Fahrenkrug) Harlow, 101, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Silvercrest Garner Assisted Living. The family chose to have private graveside services. Burial has taken place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ellene was born on October 24, 1916, to George and Emma (Buemann) Fahrenkrug in Buffalo Township. She was united in marriage to William D. Harlow on July 16, 1933 in Morrison, Illinois. Before his passing in 2003, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1978.
Some of Ellene's hobbies included ballroom dancing, swimming, playing bridge and golf.
Ellene is survived by her daughter, Vicki, and son-in-law, Joseph Simpson, along with her special friends, Jay and Judy Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and two brothers.