Elma Woolley

January 8, 1927-April 27, 2019
LYNN CENTER — Elma Grace Woolley, 92, of Lynn Center, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Geneseo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Orion. Visitation will be prior to services from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Elma was born on Jan. 8, 1927, on her grandparents' farm in Wethersfield, Ill., the daughter of Herman C. and Grace H. Manthe Peters. She married Glenn E. Woolley on Aug. 26, 1945, who preceded her in death in 2004. Elma was a foster parent and cook at the Lutheran Children Home and Arrowhead Ranch. She was a member at the Andover Lutheran Church, Andover American Legion, and the Axillary Club. Elma loved to bake rye bread and cinnamon rolls, along with canning, cooking and freezing foods. Elma also enjoyed fishing and playing cards in her free time.
Survivors include her daughter, Helen (Rod) Ward, Orion; son, Martin Woolley; granddaughters, Stephanie (John) Ortegel, Kimberley (Alan) Van Duyne, Pamela (Joe) Resendiz; great-grandchildren, Nick, Olivia, Hayley, Maya, Elyse; sisters, Adelia McRell, Francie Craine, Freda Dorris, Ann (Joe) Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, parents, and brothers, Carl and Robert.
