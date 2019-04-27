May 2, 1957-April 25-2019
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Elmer Dean Phelps, 61, of Davenport, will be 3 p.m. on Monday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 2-3 p.m. at the mortuary.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elmer passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home in Davenport.
Elmer worked as a truckdriver for 15 years and was owner of "Deano the Handyman Service" for 20 years. He was born on May 2, 1957, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Howard and Juanita (Witchman) Phelps. He married Marie Whiteing on June 14, 1975, in Omaha, Neb., they were later divorced. He then married Connie Morton on April 23, 1989, in Davenport. He enjoyed camping, fishing and was a collector of many things.
Survivors include his wife, Connie, of Davenport, daughters; Trish Welveart of Rock Island, Ill., Melissa (Scott) Groves of Omaha, Neb., sons; Michael Phelps of Omaha, Neb., Marcus (Atheana) Phelps of Omaha, Neb., father; Howard Phelps of Omaha, Neb., 16 grandchildren, brother; Ronnie Phelps, sister; Helen Ruch of Omaha, Neb., brother-in-law; William (Nelma) Morton of Davenport and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita, brothers; Eddie and Raymond.
Memorials may be directed to Connie Phelps.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.