September 4, 1928-November 16, 2018
ELDRIDGE, Iowa - Elmer Jurgens, 90, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elmer was born on September 4, 1928, in Sunbury, Iowa, the son of Johannes and Minnie (Leese) Jurgens. On April 28, 1951, he married Ruth Jacobsen at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Elmer was a life long farmer. He enjoyed playing cards, Sheephead (Schkopt), and above all he enjoyed his family and loved going to his grandchildren's activities. He especially liked watching Jay show cattle and Lana play piano. He never missed their teeball, softball, or baseball games. Elmer served as Scott Co. Beef Board President and Butler 4-H leader. He appreciated everything and asked for nothing!
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Jurgens of Eldridge; son, Steve (Cheryl) Jurgens of Long Grove, Iowa; grandchildren, Lana (Kurt) Tucker of Iowa City, Iowa, Jay (Sarah) Jurgens of Coralville, Iowa; 3 great-grandchildren, Liam, Ellis, Nelson; and sisters-in-law, Lois Seibel of Walcott, Iowa, Jeanie Moffit of DeWitt, Iowa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Jurgens in 1970; his sister and brother-in-law, Mardell (Leo) Byrne; and brothers-in-law, Fred Seibel and Gilbert Jacobsen. May they rest in peace.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elmer's health aid, Lynne, Genesis Hospice, Dr. Neil and nurse, Cindy, for their exceptional care and compassion.
