Elmer W. Knapper

January 10, 1943-December 28, 2018

ELDRIDGE - Elmer W. Knapper, 75, of Eldridge, passed away on December 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.

Private committal services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park.

Elmer was born January 10, 1943, the son of Elmer and Barbara (O'Brien) Knapper.

He had founded Knapper Excavating and Tiling.

Survivors include his son, Fritz; his granddaughter, Ireland; sisters, Catherine Knapper, Linda Hancock, Teresa Harris, Karolyn Good and Diane Brawley; brother, Thomas Knapper; and sister-in-law, Donna Knapper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Edward and Gary

Elmer's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

