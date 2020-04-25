× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 26, 1925-April 23, 2020

DIXON -- Elna Faye Scott, age 94, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Tipton.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at the Dixon Cemetery conducted by Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams.

Elna was born April 26, 1925, in Monroe City, Mo., to James and Francis (Huff) Hagar. She was united in marriage to James Scott on July 26, 1946, in Davenport, Iowa. He passed away on October 1, 2013. She is survived by her son Scott (Jennifer) of Dixon; daughters Donna (Loren) Snyder of Metamora, IL and Sheila (Robert Cassatt) Tyler of Bettendorf; 8 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Bernadette Oliver of Texas and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Rebecca and Loretta; son Dennis; grandson Brent; and her husband.Elna enjoyed gardening, flowers, dancing, card parties, bingo, cooking, card games, baking and especially her grandkids.Cards or memorials may be sent to: 801 Davenport Street Dixon, Iowa 52745.Chapman Funeral Home is caring for Elna and her family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.