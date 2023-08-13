Elnora Ann Steffen

August 30, 1936 - August 1, 2023

Elnora Ann Steffen, 86 of Stillwater, Minnesota passed away on August 1, 2023. Elnora 'Norie' was born in Davenport, Iowa on August 30, 1936, the youngest child of Ella (Mangels) and Herman Steffen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings: Edna (Raymond) Holdorf, Esther (Elwin) Holdorf, Herman (Ruth) Steffen, Irwin Steffen, Evelyn (Donald) Gless and Helen (Virgil) Creger, Donald (Patricia) Steffen and Dale (Marilyn - living) Steffen.

Norie graduated in 1954 from Davenport High School in Davenport, Iowa and worked for AAA Insurance and Oscar Mayer as well as several years at alterations shops in Muscatine, Iowa. She married Dale Steffen on May 12, 1956 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. After her marriage, she was very active in the farming operations with her husband until their retirement in 1995. Norie's favorite activities included: spending time with family and friends, sewing, golfing, playing cards, and gardening.

Norie is survived by her husband, Dale, and four children: Doug (Marsha) Steffen, Portland, Oregon, Darryl (Denise) Steffen, New Lenox, Illinois, David (Cherry) Steffen, Topeka, Kansas, and Lisa (Peter) Cross, Stillwater, Minnesota, as well as six granddaughters: Julie (Greg) Sturgis, Concord, New Hampshire, Jenna Steffen, Longmont, Colorado, Elise and Emma Steffen, Portland, Oregon, Rachel Steffen, Dallas, Texas, and Anna Cross, Stillwater, Minnesota, and two great-grandchildren, Sophia Sturgis, Concord, New Hampshire, and William Steffen Windsor, Longmont, Colorado.

Per Norie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and she will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in September. Memorials in Norie's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice. You may send cards to Dale Steffen 5610 Norwich Parkway Apt 129, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082. Online condolences can be made at www.bakken-young.com. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.