Elsie Bell

September 17, 1939 - August 2, 2018
DAVENPORT- Elsie Jean Bell, 78, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Accordius Health at St. Mary in Davenport.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 6, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jean was born September 17, 1939, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Lester and Frances (Warner) Best. On September 9, 1961, in Moline, she married Ronald James Bell. He preceded her in death on January 1, 1994.
Jean worked at the Rock Island Arsenal in Quality Engineering. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and video games. Jean enjoyed dancing as well as teaching ballroom dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Davenport.
Those left to honor her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Vhonda Bell of Davenport; grandchildren, Brian Lee Bell and Sabreena Bell; step-grandchildren and their spouses, Jordan and Nate Daniels, and Will and Samantha Ash; great-grandchildren, Jazzlyn and Haley Ash.
In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, James Ronald Bell.
Condolences may be made to Jean's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.