Emery “Whitey” S. Schomer

September 21, 1935-September 29, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Emery S. “Whitey” Schomer, 84, of East Moline, IL, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center West in Rock Island, IL.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be Saturday, October 5, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates in Moline.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #246.
Emery was born in Rock Island on September 21, 1935, the son of Morgan and Pauline (McGuire) Schomer. On January 10, 1959, in Rock Island, he married Kathleen A. Welch, who preceded him in death December 26, 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
Emery served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War. He was employed at John Deere Harvester Works in the Tool and Die Room for 30 years. He was a member of the Moline Jaycees, and assisted in the Miss Mississippi Valley Beauty Pageants. He also held membership in the American Legion Post #246, where for a time he was commander, and very proudly served as a member of the Legion Honor Guard.
Survivors include his daughters, Rosetta Whitten of Moline, and Rhonda Westmorland of Milan, IL; grandchildren, Julie Whitten, Curtis R. Whitten, Steaphanie Smith, James Westmorland, Jessica Smith, and Jerrica Westmorland; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family extends a special thanks to his niece, Kathleen Beagley, who spent a lot of time with her uncle.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Henry, two children, Paul and Elizabeth, and a son-in-law, Curtis L. Whitten
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.