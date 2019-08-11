June 10, 1940-August 9, 2019
DEWITT - Emogene “Em” “Emo” Nelson, 79, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport.
Emogene June was born June 10, 1940, the eighth child of 10 born to Rudolph and Alice (Lueders) Mumm. She was born on her parents' 15th wedding anniversary, at home in rural McCausland.
Emo was the first of the "three little girls" to leave her earthly home. Their oldest brother, Norman, would always call the three youngest sisters "the three little girls." She was also part of the '6 girls', which consisted of three Mumm girls and three Burmeister girls. The '6 girls' were together a lot. They are still friends today, even though they live far from each other.
Emo went to Butler #4 school, a one-room rural school, from Primary (Kindergarten) through 8th grade. She had the same teacher all 9 years. Emo was the only student in her elementary grade most of the time. She attended DeWitt Public High School and graduated in 1958. Emo had many jobs. She started out by detasseling corn for Pride Seed Corn Company; worked at a Calendar factory, Matthiesen Meat Shop, Iowa Mutual, General Life of Iowa Insurance, DuPont, Bendix and then Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric.
On October 15, 1971, she married Harold “Swede” Nelson from Grand Mound. Swede loved to dance, but Emo had too many left feet. Swede died on November 28, 2008.
Emo taught Sunday School and helped with Girl Scouts. She was the 'Cookie Mother' for the troop for many years, and the District Cookie Mother for one year. That year, Emo's 2-car garage was full of Girls Scout cookies.
She was a life member of the Grand Mound American Legion Auxiliary and was Unit Secretary/Treasurer for over 38 years. She was also a life member of the German American Heritage Center and the Plus 60 Club.
Emo loved to talk, play cards, bowl, garden, can the garden produce, bake and cook. She also enjoyed country music. In her younger days, Emo always had her nieces and nephews with her.
She is survived by her daughter Dee (Todd) Hoke; sisters Shirley (Tom) Hahn and Darlene (Daryl) Pieper, brothers Wayne and Richard (Jane) Mumm.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Swede), infant daughter June Marie, her parents, sisters Delores Lineburg, Lois Muhs, and Doris Nickles, and brothers Norman and Eugene Mumm.
"Dee and Todd were the world to Emo."
Pallbearers will be Bev Heidgerken, Doug Nickles, Tony Menneke, Kelly Kelly, Brady Kelly, Adam Mumm, and Mark Mumm. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis & LaRaine Mumm, Jeanette & Steve Nantz, Jean Jacobs, Joyce Fox, Linda Stradt, and Donna Searles.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department or the U.S.O.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com