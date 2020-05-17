× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 14, 1943-May 11, 2020

DEWITT -- EOC Robert C. Rands USNR (Retired), 77, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Robert Charles Rands was born March 14, 1943, in Cedar Rapids to the late Charles and Clara (Sadler) Rands. He was a 1961 graduate of DeWitt High School. After graduation, Bob worked as a equipment operator for Rittmer Construction, Inc. of DeWitt. He married Barbara Jaeger June 26, 1965, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, and their marriage was blessed with two children.

Bob enlisted in the United States Navy, and was assigned to Mobile Construction Battalion 40 (Seabees) serving in Vietnam. Following active duty, Bob served in the Naval Reserve from 1968 until 1984. He attended the Institute of Drafting and Design (Morrison Institute of Technology) in Morrison, Illinois, where he received an Associate Degree in Structural Steel Drafting. Bob worked as a Draftsman and Field Construction Coordinator/Supervisor at Clinton Corn Processing Company and later at Archer Daniels Midland Company in Clinton for thirty-five years. Upon retirement, Bob volunteered with Lutheran Disaster Response at Camp Biloxi, Biloxi, Mississippi, for Hurricane Katrina relief.