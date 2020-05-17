March 14, 1943-May 11, 2020
DEWITT -- EOC Robert C. Rands USNR (Retired), 77, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Robert Charles Rands was born March 14, 1943, in Cedar Rapids to the late Charles and Clara (Sadler) Rands. He was a 1961 graduate of DeWitt High School. After graduation, Bob worked as a equipment operator for Rittmer Construction, Inc. of DeWitt. He married Barbara Jaeger June 26, 1965, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, and their marriage was blessed with two children.
Bob enlisted in the United States Navy, and was assigned to Mobile Construction Battalion 40 (Seabees) serving in Vietnam. Following active duty, Bob served in the Naval Reserve from 1968 until 1984. He attended the Institute of Drafting and Design (Morrison Institute of Technology) in Morrison, Illinois, where he received an Associate Degree in Structural Steel Drafting. Bob worked as a Draftsman and Field Construction Coordinator/Supervisor at Clinton Corn Processing Company and later at Archer Daniels Midland Company in Clinton for thirty-five years. Upon retirement, Bob volunteered with Lutheran Disaster Response at Camp Biloxi, Biloxi, Mississippi, for Hurricane Katrina relief.
Bob was extremely proud of his military service. He was a longtime and active member of Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238 of DeWitt serving for numerous military funerals and was instrumental in the establishment of the DeWitt Area Veterans Memorial. Bob was also a member of the VFW and Seabee Veterans of America. He was a member of the DeWitt Volunteer Police Reserve and was a Tae Kwan Do Instructor at Chung Kim's Academy, Davenport and DeWitt Fitness Center. Bob volunteered at the USO at Rock Island Arsenal and for the Central Community Historical Society. He enjoyed helping others with their projects, serving the community, carpentry and travel. Even in death Bob continued to help others through organ and tissue donation.
Surviving are ex-wife and friend, Barbara; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Rands and Bartholomew Phillips of Roseville, Minnesota; grandchildren, Carter Rands and Vivienne Phillips; nieces and nephews.
Bob was also preceded in death by his son, Scott Rands; a sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Harold Meggers.
A military salute by the Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238 of DeWitt was held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the DeWitt Area Veterans Memorial. The Iowa Patriot Guard Riders provided an escort to the memorial and on to Rock Island National Cemetery for a family service at 2 p.m. The Rev. Robert Bartel officiated with entombment following. Military rites and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to DeWitt Area Veterans Memorial, DeWitt American Legion or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
