Erba K. Miller

November 4, 1937-December 31, 2018
BETTENDORF - Erba Karlene Miller, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of Monday, December 31, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Erba was born on November 4, 1937, in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of Ottis L. and Nellie K. (Porter) Hutchins. She attended Bettendorf High School. She worked at various restaurants as a waitress, as a sewing machine operator at Davenshires in Davenport, and at Oscar Mayer's in Davenport. She married Marvin Miller on January 7, 1956. Erba loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and other games. She also enjoyed writing and sharing songs that God gave her.
She is survived by her sons, Rick (Rhonda) Miller of Eastman, Wisconsin, Michael Miller of Bettendorf; granddaughter, Melissa (Chris) Brophy of Eastman, Wisconsin; four sisters, Jennie Rumph of East Moline, Illinois, Frankie (Wayne) Beverage of Wichita, Kansas, Patricia (Gary) Parsons of Camanche, Iowa, Peggy (Glenn) Garner of Moline, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband; a sister, Barbara R. Haggard; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Rumph and Richard Haggard.
