March 2, 1983 - November 4, 2018
DAVENPORT - Erica Reed's sweet spirit has gone to make heaven even more beautiful.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 4-7 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Please wear something pink to honor her or the most colorful socks you have. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, to the Scott County Library System to purchase books for the children's section in Erica's name or to the family to purchase a statue of remembrance to be placed in the reading garden at the library in Eldridge.
Erica passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitas in Iowa City.
She was born in Davenport on March 2, 1983, the daughter of Daniel & Debora (Lord) Reed. She was a 2004 graduate of North Scott High School and a proud member of the Lady Scouts Troop 5005, which met at Hand-in-Hand in Bettendorf.
Erica was forever childlike. Though she suffered terribly with seizures, her spirit was able to shine through that very dark cloud. She never wished she was anyone else, always wanting to be herself.
She loved telling jokes, shopping, traveling, donuts, zebras, flamingos, snow and being with the people who loved her.
If you were to meet Erica for the first time, she would want you to see the jewelry she had picked out to wear that day. In her bedroom now, the jewelry is laid out that she had picked out to wear the next day, which didn't come for her. Erica would also want to know your favorite color, shape, animal, number and Disney character. Then, she would make a card for you with those things on it. If you stood beside her for a picture, she would reach up behind your head and give you bunny ears.
She was a gift to the world and changed the lives of those who loved her. She is continuing to change people's lives by being an organ donor. Erica's sister, Jennifer, within minutes of finding out she would be losing her sister, mentioned that we should consider organ donation. That started the process to make that happen and four lives are being saved because of this extraordinary gift that Erica was able to give.
Erica's parents have much gratitude to the “E” Team who not only helped with hands on care but brought her so much joy by making the simplest activities of daily living so much fun. They knew how to make her smile and laugh and had a true love and appreciation for Erica's heart.
Those left to honor her memory include her parents, Debby & Daniel “Pocketman” Reed; her sister, Jennifer Reed; her honorary sister, Elizabeth Teichler and a special best friend, Kayla French “Ms. K”; her aunts & uncles, Denise McCoy of Davenport and Michael (Brenda) McCoy of Davenport, Diana & Jeff Danielson of Eldridge, Michael & Brandi Lord of Davenport, Kathi Reed & Larry Klemme of LeClaire, Mark & Ellen Willman of Blue Grass, Deanna Reed of Eldridge; and numerous cousins.
Erica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elwood “Bud” & Betty Lord, Neal Reed and Doris Reed; her uncle, Mike Reed; and her cousin, Claire Danielson.
