Erik L. Fitzpatrick

October 9, 1950-May 18, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Erik Linn Fitzpatrick, 68, passed away peacefully in his home May 18, 2019, with his sons by his side in Las Vegas, Nev.
He was born October 9, 1950, in Moline, Ill., to Max Fitzpatrick and Lenida Fitzpatrick(Holy).
After being raised in Moline, he spent 2 years at Blackhawk College, then received his B.A. in communication from Western Illinois University and his Ph.D. from Michigan State University at the age of 24.
He worked as a professor at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., and Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Mich. While he was teaching, he also worked as a private counselor in Gross Point Shores, Mich., retiring in 1999.
Upon retirement, he spent his time researching and consulting investments, while enjoying time with his sons and grandchildren.
He is survived by his sister, Barb (Don) Burke; brothers, James and Wynn (Jackie) Fitzpatrick; sons, Matthew and Bradley Fitzpatrick, from his marriage to Deborah Ehrenhardt; grandchildren, Scarlet and Jack Fitzpatrick; his nieces, Breanna Fitzpatrick and Erin (Alex) Stuedemann; nephews, John (Julie), Scott (Brigette) and Mark (Jennifer) Fitzpatrick; and his close friends, Teal Schinkel and Kathy Wu.
He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Lenida Fitzpatrick.
A celebration of life is currently being planned and will be announced to family and friends; he will be missed dearly.