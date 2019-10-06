July 20, 1940-September 23, 2019
ELDRIDGE - Ernest E. Moore, 79, of Eldridge, passed away quietly in the early morning on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Select Specality Hospital in Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Ernest was born on July 20, 1940, in Richwood, West Virginia, the son of Ezra and Cora (Brewster) Moore. He married Sandra Erickson on June 5, 1965. She preceded him in death in 2006. He served 6 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a 12-year member of the Iowa National Guard and retired as a crane operator at the Rock Island Arsenal in 1993. He was scheduled to go on the Honor Flight on October 31.
Survivors include son; Ernest E. (Jay) Moore II of Davenport, 2 granddaughter;, Allie and Sydney Moore, 2 great-granddaughters, Lexi and Abby, all of Davenport. His long-time companion; Joyce Long of Eldridge, a brother; Robert and wife Gwen of Nobleville, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
There will be a gathering of Celebration of Life for Ernest on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Izaak Walton Lodge, located at 8440 N. Harrison St., Davenport, from 1-4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.