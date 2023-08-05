Ernest L. Schrock

July 21, 1921 - August 3, 2023

Ernest L. Schrock, 102, of Eliza, Illinois, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Interment is in the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Fippinger Funeral Home where memorials may be left to the Eliza American Legion Post #1971, Eliza Ladies Aid, or the Eliza Creek Cemetery.

Erny was born July 21, 1921, in Goodfield, Illinois, to Joseph and Caroline Yoder Schrock. Erny was a proud veteran serving for the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He married Ferris C. Noble on May 8, 1949, in Eliza.

Erny worked as a farmer and a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service based out of New Boston.

He was a member of the Eliza Community Church and the Rural Letter Carriers Association, and was a charter member of the American Legion Post #1971. He also served on the Westmer School Board.

Erny enjoyed fishing, gardening, fruit trees, watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three daughters: Diane (Chuck) Prill of Muscatine, Iowa, Susan (Dan) Rhule of Holton, Kansas, Elaine (Jeff) Clawson of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Curtis (Lori) Schrock of Kirkwood, Illinois; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; three sisters; two brothers.