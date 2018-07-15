Ernest Loukinen

September 12, 1940-July 3, 2018
DAVENPORT - Ernest “Ernie” L. Loukinen, 77, of Davenport, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at his home following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born September 12, 1940, in Stanton Township, Mich., a son of Uno and Helmi (Kuosa) Loukinen.
Ernie was an Air Force veteran. He had worked in non-destructive testing, and then as a heavy equipment master mechanic with Terex. He was a skilled wood worker and handyman. Ernie was especially proud of his grandchildren, spending time camping with them each summer.
He was grounded in his faith and thanked God for his many blessings. He was thankful for all of the family and friends that came to visit him during his last few weeks.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Karin Loukinen, M.D, Davenport; daughter ,Shelley Spector, Davenport; son Scott Loukinen, Marquette, Mich.; grandchildren Bailey and Ethan Loukinen, Marquette, and Cecelia and Amos Spector, Davenport; sister Sylvia (Richard) McWatters, Traverse City, Mich.; brothers Robert Loukinen, Ontonagon, Mich., and Norman (Maneeratana) Loukinen, San Antonio, Texas.
His parents and sister, Ruth Ristola, preceded him in death.
Memorial services celebrating Ernie's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Assembly of God Church, 104 N. Steel St, Ontonagon, Mich. Memorials in Ernie's name may be made to the church.
