Ernie Colclasure

June 20, 1933 - August 3, 2023

ROCK ISLAND - Ernie Colclasure, 90, of Rock Island, has begun his next adventure in life as of August 3, 2023, after a short battle with Merkle Cell Carcinoma cancer.

There will be a memorial service on August 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Peace in Rock Island and afterward the family will greet visitors in the fellowship hall of the church. Memorials may be made to the Church of Peace.

Ernie was born June 20, 1933, in Hazen, Arkansas. He came to Moline his senior year and graduated from Moline High School.

He married Corinne Miller on January 12, 1953. He was a devoted husband to Corinne until her passing of cancer in 2010.

He served in the Army for two years achieving the rank of Staff SGT and was honorably discharged. He then started working at Downings Dairy (later know as Swiss Valley Farms) as a milkman and through the years created many friendships.

He was a Master gardener and earned the honor of being the national champion in rose exhibition in the country. He and Corinne belong to many garden clubs. He was very knowledgeable and donated his time to helping out at area garden centers. He also loved to give garden tours through his beautiful yard and loved to share his plants.

The greatest joy in his life was his family. He worked tirelessly to give his family a good life. He was so proud of his children and told them how much he loved them. He leaves behind three children; son, Mike Colclasure and spouse Debra of Muscatine, Iowa; daughter, Cindy and spouse Bill Reed of North Augusta, South Carolina; and son, Scott Colclasure and spouse Kate of Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

He was so proud of reaching 90 and always thought he could make it to 100. Truly a force to be reckoned with!

He loved his grandchildren and was so proud of each and every one of them.

The grandchildren he leaves behind are: Erik Colclasure of Muscatine, Iowa, Dennis Colclasure of Eldridge, Iowa, John Kane III of Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Kane of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ashley Kane of Bentonville, Arkansas, Stacey Readout of Hawaii, and Elizabeth Cherry of North Carolina.

He also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Noel, Jael and Aila Kane; Avery, Grace, and Charley Kane; Adalyn and Maryn Readout; Elijah Colclasure; Mackenzie and Hayden Kane; and Addison Colclasure.

Other family members he leaves behind are: brother, Frank Parker and wife Debbie, whom we are eternally grateful for all of their help through the years, sister, Joann and husband Tony Marchese, and sister, Sandy Carlson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Maydell Creswell, sister, Effie Makovec, and brother, Preacher Colclasure.

We would like to thank the loving care he received from Unity Point hospice, and Church members and friends who have reached out with help, visitations, cards, and prayers. RIP dad we love you!