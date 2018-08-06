Ervin Huebner

May 12, 1923 - August 3, 2018
BETTENDORF - Ervin G. “Erv” Huebner, 95, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf.
Per his request, there will be no services and he has donated his body to the University of Iowa. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ervin was born May 12, 1923, in DeWitt, Iowa, the son of Emil and Minnie (Hoehne) Huebner and his family farmed in the Sabula, Iowa, area. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was a tail gunner on B-17s. He had made 33 missions over Germany during his service and was very proud to have served his country.
Ervin was united in marriage to Elaine A. Mohr of rural Green Island, Iowa, on May 26, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Preston, Iowa. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage together,
He retired from Alcoa in 1983 and was a life member of both the Bettendorf V.F.W. Post 9128 and the LeClaire American Legion Post 347.
Erv and Elaine had wintered in their R.V. in Florida and Texas for many years.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Elaine; his sons and daughter-in-law, Richard and Connie Huebner of Muscatine, Iowa and Russell and Mardi Huebner of LeClaire; his sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Alvin Marburger; and nieces and nephews.
