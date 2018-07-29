August 28, 1932-July 26, 2018
HAMPTON - Esley J. Schave, 85, of Hampton, died Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church, 17628 Hubbard Rd., East Moline. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, where Esley was a lifetime member.
Esley was born on August 28, 1932, in Hampton, the son of Ernest Edward and Irene Mable (Mosher) Schave. He married Donna M. Willis on November 10, 1973, in Hampton. She preceded him in death. Esley was a Korean War Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. He had previously worked as a machinist at Deere & Company and retired after 33 years.
Esley was an avid trapper and hunter. He loved to spend his time on his farm in Colchester, Ill.
Survivors include his children, Kelly (Curt) Danielson, Galesburg, Karl (Kari) Schave, Davona (Corby) Brown, Hampton, Laura (Erin) Sierra, Hampton; grandchildren, Jennifer, Vanessa, Krista, Jared, Jamie, Jon, Angel, Aonna, Maya, and Lola; siblings, Forrest Schave, Chadwick, Ill., Edith Sotos, California, Carol Craton, Moline, Lois (Joseph) Evertt, Muscatine.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; son, Kimberly; and brother, Clarence.
