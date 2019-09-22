September 6, 1925-September 18, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Estella S. Banks, 94, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 2019, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, Ill. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept 27 2019, and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island, Ill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to “Active Day Moline”. Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Estella was born in Davenport, Iowa, on Sept. 6, 1925. She was the daughter of Maynard and Roberta (Hester) Stovall. Estella married the love of her life, William P. Banks Sr., on Jan 1, 1949 in Rock Island, Ill. To their union, 16 children were born. William preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2011.
Estella graduated from Davenport High School in 1944. She graduated from Madam C. J. Walker School of Beauty Culture in 1946. Estella was a charter member at Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island, Ill., and frequently attended Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, Ill.
Estella was lovingly referred to as “The Queen” and she ruled with genuine love, compassion and concern for all. She was a strong, beautiful woman and admired by all who were blessed enough to know her. She was a woman of few words, yet she always seemed to know what to say, the right words to use, and how to proceed regardless of the situation at hand. Everyone who had the esteem pleasure of meeting "The Queen", loved and respected her because she truly "walked the talk" - she helped those in need, she comforted those in pain, she fed those who were hungry, she cradled those in fear, she cheered for those trying to achieve, and she served as a confidant to those seeking advice. The favorite saying of the "The Queen" was "Love Conquers All" and she lived by those words until the day God called his good and faithful servant home. Her wings were ready, our hearts were not.
Survivors include daughters, Cynthia (Daniel) Paetz, Muscatine, Iowa, Diana Banks, Moline, Ill., Vickie (Milton) Shaw, Della Banks, Davenport, Iowa, Joan (Raymond) Muskeyvalley, Macomb, Mich., Brenda Banks McDowell , St Petersburg, Fla., Janice (Toney) Hickman, Rock Island, Ill.; sons, Michael (Stephanie) Banks, Port Byron, Ill., Ronald Banks, Davenport, Iowa, Tony (Karen) Banks, Timothy (Elisha) Banks, Rock Island, Ill., Brian(Willetta) Banks, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and bonus sons, Wayne Steele, Quincy Steele, Rock Island, Ill.,, Cornell Bursey, Berwyn, Ill., Tommy Greene, Davenport, Iowa,; 42 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren .
She was preceded in death by her parents Maynard and Roberta Stovall, her husband William P. Banks Sr., daughters Beverly Banks, Marva Banks, sons William Banks Jr., Dean Banks, bonus son Terry Beechum, sister Mary Lou Beechum, brothers Maynard Stovall and Edward Stovall.