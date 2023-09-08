Ester L. Riggs

March 30, 1938 - September 6, 2023

Ester L. Riggs, 85, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Davenport.

Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Ester was born on March 30, 1938, in Muscatine, the daughter of Harlan A. and Erma (Lamb) Plowman. She married Paul A. Riggs on February 14, 1970, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2016. She was previously employed as a registered nurse at Medical Arts Associates. She enjoyed cooking, reading and she loved flowers.

Survivors include her children: Sandi (Tom) Doering, Le Claire, Iowa, Joette Riggs, Newberg, Oregon, Stacey (Greg) Theiringer, Ramsey, Minnesota, and Tom (Susanne Kendrick) Riggs, Parkview, Iowa; grandchildren: Shelby Petersen, Haley Gilman, Rachel Gilman, Logan Theiringer, Garrett Theiringer, Luke Riggs; great-grandchildren: Alexis Boeh-Petersen and Arlow Root; siblings: Harlan "Hap" Plowman and Joe Plowman.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul; parents; and siblings: Bev, Liz, Nelson, Gary, and Larry.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.