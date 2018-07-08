Esther Johnston

1951 - 2018
DAVENPORT- Esther Suvada Johnston, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018, at The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
Services in celebration of her life will be held at Gospel Mission Temple 5074 N. Pine Street, Davenport, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 10. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to the family.
Esther was born in 1951 in Meridian, Mississippi, to John and C. Ester Watts. She married DeCarlos Smith in 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1992. She married Cornel Johnston in November, 1996 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October, 23, 2011. Esther was employed as a printer at Mcgrall Hill. She was also a CNA and was the activity director at The Davenport Lutheran Home. She was a member of the Mothers Board at the Pentecostal Church of God and Christ. Esther loved to read, write, crochet and play solitaire and was also active in the church. She was a very giving, loving person and was always helping others. Her pride and joy were her family and friends and most of all she loved God.
Survivors include her daughters, Audrey (Kisha) Humphries of Davenport, and Ina Smith of St. Louis, Missouri; Son, DeCarlos Smith of Davenport. Sisters, Vanessa McKinney of Reynolds Berg, Ohio, Jane House of St. Louis, Missouri, and Sandy ( Jose) Linares-Trujillo of Columbus, Ohio; Brothers Kent Watts of Columbus, Ohio and Jaro House of St. Louis, Missouri, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Ganny”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 2 brothers John and Michael Watts, 2 sisters Margarete Little and Janette House.
Special thank you to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Compass Hospice for their care.
Online condolences may be expressed to Esther's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.