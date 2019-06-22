{{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 1923-June 14, 2019

RESTON. Vir.- Ethel married Howard Mesecher on November 7, 1942, and they lived in Davenport, Iowa, until 1972 when they relocated to Fresno, California.

In 1990, Ethel and Howard moved to Cherry Valley, California. Ethel moved to Vienna, Virginia, to live with her son, Donald Mesecher and his wife, Katherine Goudreau in 2016.

In 2017, Ethel moved to the Tall Oaks Assisted Living facility in Reston, Virginia. Ethel is survived by three children, Thomas Mesecher (Sharon), of Casper, Wyoming, Donald Mesecher (Katherine Goudreau), of Vienna, Virginia, Jacque Linebarger (David), of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and former daughter-in-law Peggy Mesecher of College Station, Texas.

She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Howard on December 3, 2008, and three of her daughters, Theresa Jean Mesecher. Shirley Ann Wulf, and Rosalie Christine Mesecher.

There will be a visitation at the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont, Calf., at noon on July 1, 2019, followed by a mass at 1 p.m. The reception will follow at the St. Kateri Parish Hall at the Beaumont, Calif., church.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the SKT Ladies Guild at 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont, CA 92223.

