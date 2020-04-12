× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 1, 1923-April 8,2020

LECLAIRE -- Ethel M. Holst, 97, of LeClaire, passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2020, at Manor Care-Utica Ridge in Davenport.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private burial was held at Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Presbyterian Church. McGinnis Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family.

Ethel was born on March 1, 1923, the daughter to Will and Stella (Wilson) Moffit. She graduated from LeClaire High School and received training at AIB. On October 14, 1943, she married Eldon Holst at the Argo Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death in 2004. She worked at Deere during WW II and at Bishop Buffet.

She was a devoted farm wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ethel enjoyed playing the piano, doing puzzles, bird watching, singing, leading 4-H and teaching Sunday school. Ethel was an active member of Our Savior Presbyterian Church.