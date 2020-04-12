March 1, 1923-April 8,2020
LECLAIRE -- Ethel M. Holst, 97, of LeClaire, passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2020, at Manor Care-Utica Ridge in Davenport.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private burial was held at Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Presbyterian Church. McGinnis Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family.
Ethel was born on March 1, 1923, the daughter to Will and Stella (Wilson) Moffit. She graduated from LeClaire High School and received training at AIB. On October 14, 1943, she married Eldon Holst at the Argo Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death in 2004. She worked at Deere during WW II and at Bishop Buffet.
She was a devoted farm wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ethel enjoyed playing the piano, doing puzzles, bird watching, singing, leading 4-H and teaching Sunday school. Ethel was an active member of Our Savior Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children: Alan (Virginia) Holst of Minnesota, Dennis Holst of Wisconsin, Dean (Cathy) Holst of LeClaire and Darlene (David) Link of Davenport; her grandchildren: Catherine Grimm, Sarah Alloy, Nathan Holst, Brian Holst, Greg Holst, Paul Holst, Carolyn Holst, Logan Holst, Joanna Johnson and Jeanine Link and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters: Esther Shumaker and Eva Saur, two brothers: William Moffit and John Moffit, a great- grandson: Josiah Johnson, and a special friend Bud Fickel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Schreck, Neurologist Dr. Ancheta, staff at Manor Care-Utica Ridge and Chris and Krissy Johnston for their exceptional care and compassion. They would also like to extend their appreciation for the many cards, thoughts, and prayers from friends and family.
Online condolences may be shared with Ethel's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
