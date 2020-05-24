× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 10, 1929-May 19, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Ethel M. Kozma, 90, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. The family will hold a private Inurnment at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.

Ethel Marie St. John was born on September 10, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Dorothy (Nonnenmacher) St. John. She married Ernest Kozma, the love of her life, on September 17, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2012. She worked as a Custodian for the Davenport Public Schools for twenty years, retiring in 1991.

She was a former Active Member of AFSCME Local #751, Plus 60, AARP, Genesis West Auxiliary Volunteer. Her faith was a very important part of her life and she was a pillar of Faith United Methodist Church, Davenport for 58 years.