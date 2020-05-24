× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 25, 1952-May 22, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Eugene E. Dengler, 68, of Davenport, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf with his family at his side.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be private but will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, by visiting Eugene's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the bottom. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org.

Eugene Edwin Dengler was born on January 25, 1952, in Davenport, a son of Edwin J. and Bonetta (Schnack) Dengler. He was united in marriage to Georgianna D. Tigmo on September 9, 1978. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

Eugene was a Machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years, retiring in 2011.

He was a dedicated father and husband first and foremost. He treasured his children, grandchildren and loving wife and embraced every moment with them. Eugene enjoyed gardening and fishing and loved the Green Bay Packers.