February 28, 1950-November 25, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Eugene "Gene" D. Ambort, 69, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Country Manor, Davenport.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home in Potosi, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Memorials in Gene's honor may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gene was born on February 28, 1950, in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of James and Marie (Winkler) Patzner. On October 1, 1970, he married Rebecca Allen. He later married Edith “Kathie” Switzer on March 16, 2012, in Blue Grass, Iowa. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Gene worked for 33 years at John Deere Works, Davenport. In his earlier years, he was an avid trap shooter and member of the Izaak Walton League. Gene enjoyed drag racing and was a car enthusiast his entire life.