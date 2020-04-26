November 2, 1933-April 24, 2020
DURANT -- Eugene “Gene” Herman Frahm, Sr., 86, a resident of Durant, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
There will be no services held at this time. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gene was born November 2, 1933, in Davenport, the son of Herman and Florence (Goodell) Frahm. On January 8, 1955, he married Marilyn Petersen. The couple later divorced.
Gene farmed and worked for WG Block and Valley Construction. In his younger years, he enjoyed horseback riding and playing cards. Gene spent many years with his family showing horses, he participated in Antique tractor pulls and tractor rides. Gene loved watching his grandchildren playing sports and showing at 4H. He will be remembered for sharing his opinions while being a spectator.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Suzanne “Freddie” Frahm of Durant, Tina (William) Yoder of Buffalo, JR (Sue) Frahm of Highland, Illinois, Rich “Hans” Frahm of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sarah (Brett) Zindel of Durant; grandchildren, Charlsey (Jeff) Wise, Hannah (T.J.) Britton, Joslyne Moore (Mike Frank, Jr.), Nicole Yoder, Breanna Frahm, Griffin Frahm, Chaz Frahm, Spencer Meinert, and Savannah Meinert; great-grandson, Jorden Moore; brother, Wyatt Frahm of Long Grove; Sisters, Cynthia Dekeukeleire of Las Vegas, Nevada, Marvella (Richard) Block of DeWitt, and Ruby Claussen of Eldridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janet Rathjen.
Online condolences may be made to Gene's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.