× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 2, 1933-April 24, 2020

DURANT -- Eugene “Gene” Herman Frahm, Sr., 86, a resident of Durant, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

There will be no services held at this time. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gene was born November 2, 1933, in Davenport, the son of Herman and Florence (Goodell) Frahm. On January 8, 1955, he married Marilyn Petersen. The couple later divorced.

Gene farmed and worked for WG Block and Valley Construction. In his younger years, he enjoyed horseback riding and playing cards. Gene spent many years with his family showing horses, he participated in Antique tractor pulls and tractor rides. Gene loved watching his grandchildren playing sports and showing at 4H. He will be remembered for sharing his opinions while being a spectator.