Eugene Jay "Gene" Schmidt

Born August 28, 1926, in Preston to the late, Harold and Helma (Beeck) Schmidt and was a graduate of Charlotte High School. Gene married Leola Lamp September 12, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte. The couple farmed at rural DeWitt for a brief time. Gene served in the United States Army during the Korean War. They raised their family at Charlotte and later at rural Lost Nation where Gene has resided for over 60 years. His wife preceded him in death April 28, 2015.