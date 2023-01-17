November 14, 1932-January 13, 2023

EAST MOLINE — Graveside services for Eugene R “Gene” Boswell, 90, of East Moline, IL, will be 10:30 am Thursday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, in the Mausoleum. Mr. Boswell passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehab Center, East Moline.

Gene was born November 14, 1932, in Tahlequah, OK, the son of Dewey and Viola Goodnight Boswell. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Inez J. Lambrecht April 29, 1955, in Mexico, MO. He retired from Stuhr Enterprises, Wilton, IA, in 1997. Gene loved playing the guitar and the State of Oklahoma (God's Country!).

Survivors include his wife, Inez, East Moline; daughter, Connie (Allen) York, Silvis; grandchildren, Ryan (Michele) Bobb, and Jenna Keller (Matthew Rockwell); great grandchildren, Halle Bobb, Isabella Bobb, Christian Morgan, Ethan Morgan, and Penelope Keller; and brother, Gary (Star) Boswell, Moline, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marvin Wayne Boswell, and Pauline Garmon.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.