Eva Kaye Costello

July 16, 1939 - September 6, 2023

Eva Kaye Costello, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

A private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her honor to the Clothing Center at Minnie's Maison Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Eva was born July 16, 1939, to Ralph and Margaret (Sleeth) Kennedy in Centerville, Iowa. On October 5, 1957, she was united in marriage to Patrick Costello, he preceded her in death April 13, 2019. Eva was a homemaker until her children were grown and then worked at Von Maur in North Park Mall for many years prior to retirement. She was an active member at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and a volunteer for several years with the Clothing Center at Minnie's Maison.

Eva cherished time with her family and was very involved in their activities such as being a Cub Scouts Den Mother and a room mother at their schools. She was an accomplished seamstress, having sewn many dresses for family weddings. She enjoyed working in her yard and always kept it looking good. Eva also liked bowling earlier in life and was in a league every Wednesday at Suburban Lanes.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Julie (George) Froumis, Jeffrey (Noreen) Costello, Mary (Randy) Larson, and Karen (Jeff) Straetker; grandchildren: Katie, Christopher, Andrew, Jennifer, and Claire; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings: Beverly Gott and Ralph (Faye) Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Patrick; and siblings: Roberta Kennedy and Robert Kennedy.