August 21-1937-December 14, 2019
STUDIO CITY, CA -- Eva Lorraine (Eve) Roth, 82, passed away November 23, 2019 in Studio City, CA. Services were held for her December 14, 2019, at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles, CA., where she was interred.
Eva Lorraine Corbett was born 8/21/37 in Davenport, Iowa, the youngest child of James and Zola Corbett. She moved to Musselfork, MO. at an early age, and attended schools in both Missouri and Iowa, graduating from Davenport High School in 1955. She attended Rockford College in Rockford, IL., where she studied music. She was active in the music industry, and sang professionally for many years.
She married James Roth on December 1, 1956, and they were married for 61 years before his death in 2017. Mrs. Roth was employed by Brammer Manufacturing in Davenport, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce, serving in Public Relations, and in the Women's Bureau. She was a 50 yr. member the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, a Past Matron of Trinity Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Mohassan Caldron, Pyramid Temple – Daughters of the Nile, Cast Club, and St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Roth moved to Los Angeles in 1984. She began a career in the film industry, working for director Herbert Ross. They worked together on feature films including Steel Magnolias, True Colors, My Blue Heaven, and others. Later in life, Eva opened an interior design firm with her daughter, with retail stores in Toluca Lake and San Marino, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, sisters Alice Lain of San Francisco, Julia Daily of Davenport, and brother James D. Corbett of Davenport. She leaves behind her daughters Alicia and Angela, son-in-laws Timothy Holder and Jeffrey Levy, and her grandchildren Alexandra Levy and Joseph Levy, all of Los Angeles.