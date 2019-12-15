August 21-1937-December 14, 2019

STUDIO CITY, CA -- Eva Lorraine (Eve) Roth, 82, passed away November 23, 2019 in Studio City, CA. Services were held for her December 14, 2019, at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles, CA., where she was interred.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eva Lorraine Corbett was born 8/21/37 in Davenport, Iowa, the youngest child of James and Zola Corbett. She moved to Musselfork, MO. at an early age, and attended schools in both Missouri and Iowa, graduating from Davenport High School in 1955. She attended Rockford College in Rockford, IL., where she studied music. She was active in the music industry, and sang professionally for many years.

She married James Roth on December 1, 1956, and they were married for 61 years before his death in 2017. Mrs. Roth was employed by Brammer Manufacturing in Davenport, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce, serving in Public Relations, and in the Women's Bureau. She was a 50 yr. member the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, a Past Matron of Trinity Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Mohassan Caldron, Pyramid Temple – Daughters of the Nile, Cast Club, and St. Mark's Lutheran Church.