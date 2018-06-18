Evelyn Adam

February 27, 1924-June 14, 2018
FAIRFIELD, Iowa -- Evelyn M. Adam, 94, died June 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Iowa. She was born February 27, 1924, in Lake Andes, South Dakota.
She married Donald Adam on December 22, 1944, in Chicago. They farmed in Richland, Iowa.
Her family was the highlight of her life. Evelyn was a member of Mother Cabrini (Richland) and St. Mary (Fairfield) Catholic Churches. She enjoyed fishing, cards, sewing, gardening and visits from children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her three daughters, Marsha (Jerome) Sieren of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Diana (Mike) Hammes of Davenport, Iowa; Sharon (Randy) Gray of Sammamish, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Jane Adam, of Fairfield; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Bill Adam; granddaughter, Margo (Hammes) Bolton; her parents and two brothers, Richard and Robert Sobaski.
A Rosary will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church in Richland, Iowa, with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church with Father Nick Adam officiating. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Richland, Iowa.
