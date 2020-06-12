Evelyn L. Schauland

Evelyn L. Schauland

October 31, 1919-June 3, 2020

MUSCATINE — Evelyn L. Schauland, 100, of Muscatine, passed away on June 3, 2020, in Huntington, West Virginia, after a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Steve Cauley will officiate. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to the Muscatine County Humane Society or Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

