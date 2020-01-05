Evelyn L. Wachal

She will be laid to rest in Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com .

Evelyn was born October 7, 1922, in rural Elwood, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Lillian (Farmer) Ruggeberg. She was united in marriage to Donald R. Wachal on December 3, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; together they had three children. She had worked alongside her husband for many years at their Col Ballroom where she was also a bookkeeper. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, cooking for her friends, watching NASCAR and sports; especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, Dodgers and hockey. She was co-owner and bookkeeper of the Filling Station for 48 years.