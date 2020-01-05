October 7, 1922-January 2, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Evelyn L. Wachal, 97, of Davenport, formerly of Blue Grass, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest in Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.
Evelyn was born October 7, 1922, in rural Elwood, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Lillian (Farmer) Ruggeberg. She was united in marriage to Donald R. Wachal on December 3, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; together they had three children. She had worked alongside her husband for many years at their Col Ballroom where she was also a bookkeeper. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, cooking for her friends, watching NASCAR and sports; especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, Dodgers and hockey. She was co-owner and bookkeeper of the Filling Station for 48 years.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Donald J. (Sharon) Wachal, Davenport; Douglas R. (Lisa) Wachal, Davenport; grandchildren: Tracy (Lou) Naab, Cory (Joanna) Wachal; great-grandchildren: Sam, Louis and Charlotte Naab and great-grandchildren, Nora and Bodhi Wachal.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis in 2016 and a sister, Marcella Schmidt.