Faye D. Locke

October 24, 1948-August 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Faye Dean Locke, 69, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Faye was born October 24, 1948, in Texas, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Sue (Maness) Locke. Faye was an avid bingo player, enjoyed cooking, baking, internet games and picnics. She loved the holidays and being with her grandchildren, making crafts.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Daven Locke, Troy Locke, Darrell Locke and Tracy (Minnie Spann-Locke) Locke, all of Davenport; 24 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Myrna, Richard, Thurman, Jesse, Joe, Bobby, Sonny (Spooky) and Betty.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gerald.
