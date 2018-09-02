May 21, 1921-August 29, 2018
MOLINE - Faye J. Lind Wallace, age 97, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at her son and daughter-in-law's home in Alexandria, Minnesota, under the care of Hospice of Douglas County.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at Salem Lutheran Church in Moline, Illinois, with Pastor Randy Willers officiating. Music is provided by pianist, Ashley Lind. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery.
A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary, 6601 – 38th Avenue, Moline, Illinois. All need to use 70th Street to access the funeral home due to the road construction. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Faye Joyce (nee Harter) Lind Wallace was born May 21, 1921, to Roy and Martha (Pederson) Harter in Trenton, Missouri. She was baptized in Trenton and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline, Illinois. She grew up in Moline where she graduated from Moline High School in 1939. She attended Augustana College from 1940-1941, and then began working as editor/photographer of the International Harvester Magazine, “Pick It and Thresh It” from 1942-1945. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Richard A. Lind, following his honorable discharge from the U. S. Army, on December 15, 1945. Following their marriage, they lived in Moline where she was a homemaker and raised their four children. Faye completed her Associate's Degree from Black Hawk College in 1974. Following her education, she worked as secretary to the Director of Community Services at Black Hawk College until she retired in 1984.
Her husband, Richard “Dick,” died in 1989. Faye was united in marriage to Ivan B. Wallace on June 17, 1995. They continued living in Moline and enjoyed spending winters in North Carolina for many years. In October of 2012, Faye moved to St. William's Living Center in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, to be closer to her family. Faye was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and its Bethany Circle. She was a former volunteer for the Hospital and Wyman House. She enjoyed volunteering, sewing, golfing, walking, reading and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; two brothers, Curtiss Harter in 2002 and Gale Harter in 2015; niece, Pam; and step-son, Roy Wallace.
Faye is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ivan; daughter, Christine (Alex Laframboise) Lind of Penticton, British Columbia; three sons, Jeffrey (Daren Hodson) Lind of Alexandria, Virginia, Steven (Lisa Schultze) Lind of Woodinville, Washington and Curtiss (Barbara) Lind of Alexandria, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Betty Harter of Nevada and Marilyn Harter of Moline; five grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Lind, Natalie Lind, Peter (Sari) Lind, Torrey Lind and Dustin Lind; four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Reagan, Easton, and Brooklyn; step-children, John (Jan) Wallace, Linda (David) Vandergathen and Karl (Roxie) Wallace; step-daughter-in-law, Dino Wallace; 17 step-grandchildren, many step-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are her sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Vyncke and Al MCune.
Memorials preferred to Salem Lutheran Church, 1724 15th St, Moline, IL 61265.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com