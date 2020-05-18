× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 20, 1921-May 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Felice Vogel, 98, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

A private memorial Mass for Felice will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Inurnment will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Heart of Hope Ministries, 1740-9th Ave., Rock Island, IL, 61201, or to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, 724-2nd Ave. W., Milan, IL, 61264. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Felice was born on Nov. 20, 1921, in Milan, a daughter of Pedro and Margarita (Agilera) Ybarra. She married Joseph Vogel on Oct. 10, 1950, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1975. Felice worked in the dietary departments of the former St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island, and later at the former Franciscan Medical Center, Rock Island, retiring in 1985.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Anna Marie and Jack Nebel, Gillette, Wyo., Tootsie and William “Bill” Dean, Rock Island; niece, Frances (Milo) Nache, Rock Island; and several other family members.

Felice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; and several siblings. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.