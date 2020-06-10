× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 18, 1929-June 6, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Florence E. Kelly, 91, a resident of Davenport, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family.

Due to the world health crisis, her funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Florence Elizabeth Vance was born May 18, 1929, in Clinton, Iowa, a daughter of John and Emma (Stiebe) Vance. She worked as a bookkeeper throughout her life. Florence married Eugene James Kelly, September 16, 1950. They celebrated 53 years of marriage. Eugene preceded her in death October 19, 2003.

Florence was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her dear bridge friends.