× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 14, 1944-May 4, 2020

ALEDO — Private family graveside services for Florence G. Reddick, 76, of Aledo, will be Thursday, May 7, at 12:30 p.m. at Hamlet Cemetery, Hamlet, Ill. A public memorial will be held later due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials may be made to the family. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Florence Gertrude was born on January 14, 1944, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Clyde and Gertrude (Sproston) Cooper. She married Marvin Reddick on June 11, 1988. In her retirement, Florence enjoyed wintering in Southern Charms, Florida. Florence was an LPN at the local nursing homes and did health care for many in the Mercer County community.

Florence is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Debbi Bewley of Sandwich, Ill., and Jim Bewley of Aledo; stepchildren, Bill and Ginny, Melissa and Manda Reddick; grandchildren, Jesse Bewley, Mike and Becca Bewley, Melissa Mitchell and Jake and Maggie Bewley; great-grandchildren, Ryatt, Izayah, Livia and Cash; many step-grandchildren; siblings, Dave and Sandy Cooper of Kentucky, Francis and Carroll Franks of Aledo and Leonard Cooper of Galesburg; and sister-in-law, Mary Cooper of Rock Island. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Cooper.