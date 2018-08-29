May 16, 1959 — August 26, 2018
KEWANEE — Retired Illinois State Trooper, Floyd Blanks, 59, of Kewanee, died at 4:05 p.m., Sunday, August 26, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 31, at the First Congregational Church in Kewanee. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 30, at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to the Sunday School Department at the First Congregational Church in Kewanee, the Wethersfield Academic Foundation Hall of Fame, the Black History Extravaganza, Kewanee Crop Walk or to the Kewanee Historical Society.
He was born May 16, 1959, the son of Gus and Verdia Mae (Clayton) Blanks Sr. He married Anita Brown on November 22, 1986, in Kewanee. She survives, as do his two daughters, Jennifer Marie Blanks and Melissa Blanks, his siblings; Glady (Billy) Bell, Callie (Charles) Brock, Ollie (Larry) Owens, Lilly (Ronnie) Bea, Richard (Patricia) Blanks, James Blanks, Fred (Jean) Blanks, Robert (Kathy) Blanks, Eddie (Tammy) Blanks, Gus Blanks Jr., Lindsey Blanks, Monica Blanks, Sheree (Mary) Blanks and LeRoy Blanks and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Deloris Blanks and two brothers, Earl and Lindzy.
Floyd graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1977 and attended Black Hawk College in Moline and the Police Academy. He was Sergeant with the Illinois State Police for many years and was also a fireman for Firehouse #2 with the Kewanee Fire Department and for the Bloomington-Normal Fire Department. He was the recipient of the Illinois State Police Meritorious Award and numerous commendations, awards and letters of recognition. He was also an instructor in a national drug interdiction program. He was a member of Ark Tabernacle Church and was inducted into the Wethersfield Academic Foundation Hall of Fame in 2011. He enjoyed building things, fishing, golfing and baseball. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.