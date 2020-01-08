December 8, 1925-January 6, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Floyd L. Park, 94, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Visitation will be held 1 until 2 p.m. (service time) at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Muscatine. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.

Floyd was born December 8, 1925, in rural West Liberty the son of Clyde F. and Viola (Mills) Park. He was a graduate of Nichols High School in 1943. On June 7, 1952, he was united in marriage to Genevieve Meyers in Muscatine. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Floyd had worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and later as a letter carrier for the Muscatine Post Office for 30 years. He was a member of the Muscatine VFW Post #1565, enjoyed hunting, reading, working crossword puzzles and watching the Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a wonderful father and a good person.

Survivors include a David Park of Muscatine and daughter Penny (Albert) Polina of Davenport. Grandchildren: Alisa (Tim) Phillips of Corning, Nate Park of Muscatine, Tony Polina of Muscatine and Joe Polina of Coralville; great-grandchildren: Damien Polina, Astoria Phillips, Adeline Phillips and Theo Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Genevieve in 1992, brother James Park and a sister Gladys Kemp.