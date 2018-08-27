March 30, 1930-August 26, 2018
DAVENPORT - Frances Arlene Calsyn, 88, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Silvercrest Assisted Living, Davenport.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Fran will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Genesis VNA Hospice.
Frances Arlene Lambert was born on March 30, 1930, in Moline, Illinois, a daughter of Charles and Marguerite (Goethals) Lambert.
She was united in marriage to Morris A. Calsyn on November 22, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2016.
Fran had been a secretary at International Harvester prior to her marriage.
Fran enjoyed knitting and was an accomplished seamstress and quiltmaker.
Among those to honor her memory are her children, Martin (Petra) Calsyn, Redmond, Wash.; Mary (Tim) Gardner-Karcher, Bettendorf; Susan (Debra) Calsyn-Polson, Davenport; and Christine (Brian) Calsyn, Clayton, Mo.; grandchildren Jenny Calsyn, Kate Gardner, Matt Karcher, Ryan Karcher, Alyssa Calsyn, Elizabeth Gardner, Zoe Calsyn, Em Calsyn, Meridith Calsyn, Lukas and Stella Calsyn; and a sister, Charlene (John) Malmstrom, East Moline.
In addition to her husband, Morry, Fran was preceded in death by her son, David, and a sister, Claire Rose (Joe) Budelier. May they rest in peace.
The Calsyn Family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Silvercrest and Genesis VNA Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Fran.
