Frances (Francie) Elizabeth Bickelhaupt Hill

January 22, 1941 - August 31, 2023

Frances (Francie) Elizabeth Bickelhaupt Hill, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, died on August 31, 2023, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Through her faith, she fearlessly fought Multiple Myeloma. Francie was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and cousin.

Francie was born to Robert and Frances Bickelhaupt, in Clinton, Iowa, on January 22, 1941. Francie graduated Stephens College and Northwestern University. In 1962, she married Joseph Hill. Together they had three children. Francie was called to and deeply committed to service work. Her mission work included Catholic Charities, Meals on Wheels, and St Martin's Day Shelter for the Homeless. A fifth generation Clintonian, Francie returned to Clinton, Iowa, in 2000, to direct the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, founded by her parents. She gratefully served on the Dr. Frank O. Kershner Nursing Scholarship review board in honor of her grandfather, Dr. Kershner. Francie served on the Vestry for Christ Episcopal Church, was an Associate for Sisters of St Francis, and volunteered throughout Clinton and surrounding communities, serving on various boards, committees, and commissions. Francie was a Master Gardener and a recipient of the Gold Key Award.

In 2008, Francie married Allan Rathje in Clinton. Francie had boundless energy and was dedicated to lifelong learning. She spent time with her book clubs, "FLOAT" being a favorite, advocating social and environmental matters, and together with Allan they appreciated reflection on their worldwide travel. Recently, Francie moved to The Summit, in Bettendorf, Iowa, and it was here that she learned to play Mahjong and rekindled her bridge skills, all while making new friends. Together she and Allan found peace and joy through joining St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa, in 2022. Francie's legacy of faith, family, friendship, and service will carry on through those to whom she was dear.

Francie is survived by her husband Allan Rathje and her children Shawn (James) Hill-Lamb of Scottsdale, Arizona, J. Robert (Mia) Hill of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Meggan (Vincent) Hill-McQueeney of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Dearly loved and adored grandchildren include: Morgan (Dustin) Loggins of Kansas City, Missouri, Marshal Lamb of Davenport, Iowa, Cooper Hill of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Nico, Anna, and Colton McQueeney of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and great-grandson: Major Loggins of Kansas City, Missouri. Francie is also survived by her sister, Linda Galanis of Oxford, Connecticut; and cousins: Jane VanAllen Brackett of Des Moines, Iowa, and Rick VanAllen of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Francie was preceded into heaven by her husband of more than 37 years, Joseph Hill, who passed in 1999; and her parents, Robert and Frances Bickelhaupt.

Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Francie's wishes were that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bickelhaupt Arboretum in care of Paul B. Sharer Foundation 1000 Lincoln Boulevard Clinton, Iowa 52732, Dr. Frank O. Kershner Nursing Scholarship in care of MercyOne Foundation 1410 North 4th Street, Clinton, IA, 52732 and St. Paul Lutheran Church 2136 Brady Street, Davenport, IA, 52803. Private interment will follow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

